AG finds Montpelier officer-involved fatal shooting justified

The Vermont attorney general's office says an officer-involved shooting that killed a Montpelier man this summer was justified.

The shooting the morning of Aug. 9 happened on the Spring Street Bridge. The AG's report says what started as a report of a man brandishing a knife at the Pioneer Apartments, ended with a tense standoff on the bridge between police and Mark Johnson, 62. When Johnson pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers, Montpelier Police Cpl. Chad Bean fired two shots, killing Johnson.

The weapon was later found to be a pellet gun.

The AG's report concludes that, "based on the totality of the circumstances, the use of deadly force to stop an imminent threat of bodily harm was reasonable and justified."

The report follows on the heels of a similar finding by the Washington County state's attorney on Tuesday. In a letter released Tuesday afternoon, Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said he felt his department needed more information than state police were going to collect, specifically interviews with the two officers who were on the scene.