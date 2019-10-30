AG, state's attorney disagree over handling of officer-involved shooting case

The Washington County's State's Attorney Wednesday said there's no way to "sugarcoat" the impact of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Montpelier in August. Both the state's attorney and the Vermont Attorney General's office have now ruled that the shooting was justified, but a debate continues between them over how part of the investigation was handled and whether the officers involved should have been interviewed by investigators.

"There's still a robust debate going on," said Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault. He acknowledged Wednesday at a press conference that there's a debate around the country over whether officers should be allowed to see dashcam or bodycam video before they're interviewed for use-of-force investigations.

Montpelier Police Corporal Chad Bean fired the fatal shots on August 9 that left Mark Johnson dead, and Officer Christopher Quesnel was also on scene. Investigators say the Montpelier Police cruisers' dashcam video showed the two officers trying to de-escalate the situation on the Spring Street Bridge before Johnson pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at them. Both officers reviewed the dashcam video afterwards and that meant they were not interviewed by state police.

Thibault says he doesn't think that influenced the officers' testimony. "There are many situations where law enforcement goes out and interviews someone involved in a crime. We don't not interview those individuals merely because they've talked to someone else, they've watched the incident occur on someone's camera phone video, or they've had access to extraneous information that they otherwise wouldn't have had," he said.

He says it's up to investigators to assess whether those interviews are credible or whether they've been tailored to fit a video. "To be completely honest, that's why we get paid," Thibault said.

He says, people might question why they weren't interviewed. "Because public confidence is critical, transparency in these situations is likewise critical," he said. "It's the most transparent and it's the most that the public can stand behind and understand -- that this is a clean way to interview these officers," said Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau.

He also cites transparency and says this procedure stemmed from 2018, where after several officer-involved shootings -- including another one in Montpelier -- Vermont State Police promised to do better and hired a consultant. One of their recommendations was that officers who were directly involved in a shooting not view their video. Four state police officer-involved shootings have been caught on video since and Trudeau says all their officers have testified without seeing video.

"We don't want them to regurgitate what they're watching on a video, so it's important to us to capture their recollection and their perspective of what they recall from that event," Trudeau said.

He says it's not a policy that's in writing, but an investigative procedure endorsed by them and the Vermont Attorney General's office.

Montpelier Police Chief Anthony Facos says their lawyers recommended the officers view the video, even knowing it might mean state police investigators wouldn't talk with them. And he says he wouldn't change what they did, but he acknowledged there may be a larger conversation to have here. "At this point, no, I would not. But there is certainly more work and conversation to be done," he said.

There are 75 pages of transcripts from the Washington County's State's interviews with the Montpelier officers. Their statements are in line with what police have already said about the timeline of events. What you hear in here that you don't hear elsewhere is officers describing how they felt when Johnson pointed the gun at them.

Officer Quesnel described it in the transcript saying, "I felt as though I was in danger for my life. I've never been so scared in my life."

Ultimately though, the AG's office came to the same conclusion without hearing their accounts.

We're still reviewing the hour-long videos from the dashcams released late Wednesday by Montpelier Police.

