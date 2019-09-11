AG urges Vermonters to speak out on food stamp proposal

A call to action Wednesday from Vermont's attorney general, urging Vermonters to speak out against proposed cuts to the state's food stamp program.

The Trump administration says the change will close a loophole which allows people to be eligible for food stamps automatically.

With the proposed changes to 3SquaresVT, the state's food assistance program, experts say it will affect the eligibility of kids to get free and reduce meals, as well.

Officials estimate 4,600 households will have to pay more than $800 a year for their kids' school lunches.

"This is about our future, this is about decency, this is about a basic human dignity that nobody-- especially kids-- should go hungry in this state," said T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Across the country, more than 3 million people are slated to lose their benefits if the changes go into place.