AG's office to announce findings from Rutland police-involved shooting investigation

A deadly shootout near the Rutland Walmart parking lot is being put back into the spotlight Tuesday.

Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, Cpl. Elias Anderson, Deputy Chief Ted Washburn

We expect to hear if the four police officers involved will be charged.

The shooting involved three officers from the Rutland City Police and one from the Rutland Town Police.

We were last told they were on administrative leave.

Now, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy will announce the outcome of their separate reviews of the incident.

The shootout happened last October. Police say 33-year-old Christopher Louras was killed. He was the son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras.

That same day, Christopher's cousin Nicholas Louras was found dead on the side of Lake Dunmore Road in Salisbury.

Police said they believed the two incidents are related, but have not said how, although Governor Phil Scott says it could be drug related.

"Our family was filled with love and opportunity, and it did not stop the curse of drugs and its heartbreaking impact. No one is immune," said Former Mayor Louras said in a statement last year.