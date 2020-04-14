Appalachian Mountain Club 4,000-footer club suspends accreditation

The Appalachian Mountain Club Four Thousand Footer Club says it will not be accrediting summits that hikers complete during the current pandemic crisis.

In a statement Sunday, the cub said they will not be accepting submissions for peaks ascended during stay-at-home orders in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

"We feel this additional step is necessary to address the large numbers of people who are not heeding the recommendation and continue to risk spreading the virus in communities that may not have the resources to deal with the result. In addition to the risks posed to local mountain communities by hikers traveling from other areas, spring conditions on the trails are especially hazardous. First responders may not be available should an accident occur, and would be potentially exposed to the virus if called out for a rescue," said the statement.

The 4,000-footer club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the lesser-known sections of the White Mountains and prevent overuse of the heavily visited Presidential Range and Franconia Ridge. Hikers can earn a patch for hiking all 48 of the New Hampshire 4,000 footers, the New England 4000-footer list, and the New England Hundred Highest list.

The club is encouraging hikers to instead stay local.

