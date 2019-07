AP FACT CHECK: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny

Ten more Democrats jousted on a Detroit stage Wednesday in what was probably the last of the traffic-jammed, double-barreled presidential debates.

A look at the veracity of their rhetoric as the contenders fought not only to stand out to primary voters but to stay in contention for the winnowed-down debates to come:

KAMALA HARRIS, senator from California: "Right now in America, we have seniors who every day - millions of seniors - are going into the Medicare system."

THE FACTS: It's more like 10,000 people a day who turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare, which offers coverage for hospitalization, doctor visits, prescription drugs and other services.

Medicare covers more than 60 million people, including disabled people of any age.

___

JOE BIDEN: "We should put some of these insurance executives who totally oppose my plan in jail for the 9 billion opioids they sell out there."

THE FACTS: The former vice president must have meant drug company executives, since insurance companies pay for medications — they don't sell them.

___

MICHAEL BENNET, senator from Colorado, in a message directed at President Donald Trump: "Kids belong in classrooms not cages."

THE FACTS: The "cages" for young migrants at the border were built and used by President Barack Obama . The Trump administration has used them, too. He is referring to chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants have been temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.

___

Associated Press writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Colleen Long, Calvin Woodward and Amanda Seitz contributed to this report.

___

