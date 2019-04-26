AP-NORC Poll: Democrats have health care edge ahead of 2020

Americans are giving Democrats a clear edge on health care as the 2020 presidential race gears up. That's according to a new poll that also finds many Republicans backing one of their competitors' top ideas: a government insurance plan people can buy into.

But support for the plan that has attracted the most attention, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All," is concentrated mostly among Democrats.

Overall, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that Democrats enjoy a 17 percentage point advantage over Republicans in Americans' assessments of whom they trust more to handle health care, 40% to 23%.

That compares with a public more evenly divided over which party would better handle several other major policy areas, including the economy, immigration and foreign affairs.

