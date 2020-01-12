AP source: US pulling Saudi military students after shooting

A number of military students from Saudi Arabia are being removed from a training program in the United States following the deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month.

That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the naval base in Pensacola, killing three U.S. sailors and injuring eight other people.

The Justice Department has been investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

