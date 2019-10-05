ATV crash leaves one man dead

Vermont State Police say a Waterbury man is dead after he crashed in his side-by-side ATV in Brownington.

It happened just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Police say while riding in a Yamaha Rhino, Keith Stone, 76, of Waterbury collided with a road grader while coming off an ATV trail onto Ticehurst Road.

Stone suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash. The operator of the CAT road grader, 53-year-old David Chase of Westfield, was not injured.

Police say Stone was transported to North Country Hospital, where he died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. It is unclear if Stone was wearing a seatbelt, or helmet at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.