ATV enthusiasts ask Gov. Scott to develop Brighton

All-terrain vehicle enthusiasts are asking Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to help develop Brighton into a "home base" for outdoor recreation.

Local businesses and promoters are also asking the Republican governor for help developing the area by connecting local trails with the extensive trail network of New Hampshire. The Caledonian-Record reports the conversation was part of Tuesday's "Capitol for a Day" event, where Scott and his cabinet areas visited the remote Brighton and Canaan areas.

Scott says the idea of allowing ATVs on public lands was first approved under Republican Gov. Jim Douglas before being rescinded, noting that it would be very difficult to change.

