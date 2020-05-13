ATVs allowed on select roadways starting Friday in Newport

Drivers in Newport will be able to take all-terrain vehicles on select roadways starting this Friday.

The acting Newport Police Chief says they'll be taking an active role enforcing state and local ATV regulations and traffic laws.

We're told all ATV drivers must have a valid drivers license to operate on town highways, follow all posted signs, like speed limits, and wear a specific helmet, unless ATV-equipped seatbelts are being used.

This trial period runs to October.

The following roads will be open to ATV traffic in both directions:

-Highland Avenue to Third Street

-Third Street to Main Street

-Main Street over the Veterans Memorial Bridge to access Glenn Road and to access Western Avenue

-Western Avenue to access Main Street, as far as the intersection of East Main Street and Sias Avenue

-Main Street to the Causeway, including Union Street to access the Public Works Garage for a trail head

-Union Street to Landing Street

-Main Street to Coventry Street to allow access to the trail head at the recycling center

-From the Causeway up East Main Street to the intersection of Sias Avenue and Western Avenue