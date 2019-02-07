Abandoned car, apparent suicide, lead to bodies of NH couple

New Hampshire authorities say an abandoned car following a high-speed chase and its driver who apparently died by suicide led to the discovery of a couple found dead in their Hooksett home.

The attorney general's office said the car was found in Massachusetts and was registered to June and Thomas Cosma, of Hooksett. A man matching the description of the driver was found dead and was identified as 34-year-old Zachary Gloudemans.

Hooksett police performed a welfare check on the Cosmas. An autopsy showed that the cause of death for 79-year-old June Cosma and 80-year-old Thomas Cosma was blunt force trauma to the head and that the manner of death was homicide.

The attorney general's office is investigating the deaths as likely murders and a suicide.

