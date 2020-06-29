Abandoned house and barn destroyed in fire

Fire investigators will be back in Swanton Monday morning after an abandoned house and barn went up in flames.

The Highgate Fire Department tells us they responded to the fire on Waugh Farm Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Because it was in a remote area on a Class 4 road, crews say it was hard to get to the scene.

They say both the house and barn are a total loss.

We're told the abandoned buildings had no power hooked up and so investigators will be back to try and determine a cause.