Absent appointment, victims' advocate to fill Windsor County State's Attorney's office

A victims' advocate, not an attorney, is now heading the Windsor County State's Attorney's office.

Tuesday was Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill's last day on the job. He announced he was stepping down more than three months ago to spend more time with his children.

By law, the governor is tasked with naming his replacement. But, to date, that has not happened. And because of that, Cahill named longtime victims' advocate Meghan Place as the interim state's attorney, despite the fact that Place is not a lawyer. Place will handle day-to-day office administration while the assistant state's attorney's -- three of whom are in running for the top job -- handle the casework.

Cahill says it is not how he wanted things to end. "This is not how I wanted it to happen. When I sent my resignation letter on October 11th, we expected an orderly transition to do justice to the case, to the public. When I extended my resignation period by another week -- because I was supposed to be done by last week -- the expectation was that the governor would promptly appoint a successor. Unfortunately that is not the case," he said.

Cahill says that he will make good on his offer to work with his successor on outstanding cases on a volunteer basis once that person is named. At this time we do not know when that will happen.

An administration spokesperson late Tuesday said an announcement on Cahill's replacement should be made within the week.

