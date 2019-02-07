Abuse victims to Cuomo: No need to delay Child Victims Act

Molestation victims are urging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to quickly sign into law the Child Victims Act, which would extend the statute of limitations so victims have more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers.

State lawmakers passed the bill last week and now supporters are wondering why it hasn't been signed. A group of them wrote to the Democratic governor on Thursday urging him to act quickly, saying victims have waited long enough.

Cuomo supports the bill and has said he would sign it. His office didn't immediately respond to questions about the delay.

The lag isn't unusual. The Legislature must formally transmit the bill, a process which sometimes takes weeks, before the legal wording of the bill is reviewed by the governor's legal team.

