Accused Kiah Morris harasser arrested on gun-related charge

The man accused of harassing former state representative Kiah Morris will be in Bennington court Thursday.

Vermont State Police say Max Misch, 36, of Bennington, was arrested Wednesday on the violation of possession and transportation of large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

That's banned under Vermont's new gun laws.

Police say they searched Misch's home Wednesday and say they found evidence supporting the charge.

Vermont's Attorney General says former representative Morris was a victim of racial harassment, but announced no charges would be filed because of free speech.

Lt. Governor Dave Zuckerman calls Misch Kiah's harasser on Twitter and says he's glad an arrest was made on the high-cap gun magazines.

"I hope that our laws will be applied appropriately before events get to this kind of level. ALL people in Vermont deserve equal protection under the law," he wrote.