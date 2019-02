A former St. Albans Walmart employee accused of stealing money from a vault is scheduled to change his plea today.

Ronald Downes is accused of stealing $200,000.

Court documents say surveillance cameras caught Downes taking money from the vault where employees put cash from their registers. An audit of these machines showed money was missing.

Downes originally pleaded not guilty to embezzlement.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.