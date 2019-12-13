Accused cleaver killer back in court after murder charges re-filed

A Vermont man police say killed his wife with a meat cleaver is expected in court again Friday after murder charges are re-filed.

But a doctor is still saying he's not fit to stand trial.

Originally, Aita Gurung was charged with killing his wife, but Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges. George says they didn't have evidence showing he was sane.

First-degree murder charges were re-filed in September after Gov. Phil Scott asked the Attorney General's office to review the case.

Now, Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he plans to challenge the doctor's findings because Gurung was found competent to stand trial in December 2017.

We'll be in the courtroom later Friday to bring you the latest.