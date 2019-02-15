Shooter at suburban Chicago business arrested, multiple wounded

A shooter who opened fire at a business in southwest Chicago has been taken into custody, officials said.

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!” the City of Aurora tweeted.

Multiple people are wounded, including police officers, authorities said. Several people have been transported to area hospitals.

The shooting comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. A gunman murdered 17 students and school employees on Feb. 14, 2018.

There’s a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.

A law enforcement source told WGN a SWAT team has been deployed from Kane County as well as the U.S Marshall’s Task Force.

The nearby Holy Angels Catholic School is on lockdown, the WLS reports.

“Dozens of Aurora police squads, Kane County Sheriff’s Office squads, ambulances and fire trucks flying down Lake Street to respond to an incident,” Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Jones tweeted.

