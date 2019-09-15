Actively helping the environment

A clothing company based in Burlington is launching a line of biodegradable activewear.

Amelia Leme says, "The textile industry is such a big polluter, I just didn't want to be a part of that, so switching our fabrics to biodegradable, for me it was the only way to continue with Mana Threads."

Leme started Mana Threads in 2015. She's from Brazil, where a majority of the clothing is made.

Leme wanted to create activewear with breathable nylon fabric and colors that stand out. She says the recycled yarn in her biodegradable clothing has been tweaked, so if the clothing ever does end up in a landfill, after two years without oxygen and sunlight, it will break down.

"It's been great for us being part of this movement that we're going sustainable and there is an option for customers and it doesn't need to be boring. It doesn't need to be crazy expensive. It's just a better option," says Leme.

Mana Threads products include tops, bottoms and dresses.