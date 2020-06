There's a push to rename Vermont's last official geographical feature that bears a racial signifier.

It's called Negro Brook and it's in the Townshend State Forest.

Derek Brouwer reported the story for our media partner, Seven Days. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned and why changing the name is easier said than done. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Brouwer's story in Seven Days.