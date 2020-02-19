Activists protest city for removing item protecting undocumented immigrants

That group of protesters is demanding Burlington City Council take action to end, what they say is a collaboration between police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Close to 100 protesters were at the council, making their voices heard. They were protesting two things: I.C.E. and that city council took their resolution off Tuesday's agenda.

The resolution asked the city council to make it unlawful for police to share information with I.C.E. regarding an immigrant's citizenship status. It also seeks to close any loopholes that would let officers share that information.

Protesters accused the city council of being complicit in systemic racism and profiling by delaying this vote that protesters say would protect immigrants in Burlington and allow them to live freely without fear of deportation.

"We don't feel comfortable as a community coming to this city knowing that the city police could be collaborating or working with arm and arm with immigration agents," Migrant Justice's Enrique Balcazar.

"We're rallying tonight to build support for a resolution that was submitting to the city council. We thought that it was going to be voted on tonight but it's been delayed and bummed from the agenda," Ashley Smith from Community Vices for Immigrant Rights said.

The agenda item will be taken up at the city council meeting on March 9th.

Protesters left the room chanting "We'll be back on March 9th."

Acting Chief Jennifer Morrison and Deputy Chief Jon Murad were at city council for a different agenda item regarding the special committee to review community policing practices. We requested to talk to them, but Murad said they were only at the meeting to talk about the special committee.