Activists say there needs to be more done to save bees

A bill signed inside the statehouse earlier this year plans to help fight pesticides with pollinators in the state of Vermont, but activists say more needs to be done.

A hive of bees, Photo Date: March 20, 2011 Photo: Thangaraj Kumarave / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN

The law restricts the use of neonicotinoids, a pesticide that is known to harm bees. It is now off the shelf for home growing gardens but still is available on the commercial level.

Nationwide, 40% of hives were lost between 2017 and 2018, but Vermont officials say the loss was upwards of 57%.

Activists and beekeepers say this is a step in the right direction but more work can be done.

"It's the first step in the right direction of moving us away from putting pesticides in our environment," Toxics Action Center Shania Casper said. "The only thing we intentionally released into the environment to kill living things and help to protect our pollinators."

Beekeeper Ross Conrads says he's glad the legislature has taken concrete steps to reduce one single family of pesticides.

"The reality is all pesticides affect pollinators and bees so we really have a long way to go still," Conrad said.

Activists at the statehouse lawn on say the fight is not over, and they will continue to look to get rid of pesticides in Vermont.