Activists take aim at coyote hunting in Vermont

Vermont is one of 39 states that allows year-round coyote hunting. However, not every Vermonter is on-board with it.

In February, a Craftsbury woman took to social media to voice her disgust with the sport, after she says a bloody coyote was chased across her property by hunting dogs.

In the months since, her post and other Facebook posts have gained traction from anti-coyote activist groups in the Green Mountain State.

Derek Brouwer from Seven Days has been looking into this story and told our Galen Ettlin what he found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Brouwer's article in Seven Days.