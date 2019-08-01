Activists to celebrate 'bee-friendly' legislation

Activists will be launching a new pesticide campaign as well as celebrating a bill that restricts the use of neonicotinoids in Vermont.

Bill H.205 was signed into law earlier this year and designates neonicotinoids as restricted-use pesticides, meaning they can only be sold by licensed dealers and applied by state certified officials.

The pesticide can be harmful to bees.

Activists say they have been working hard on this campaign for months and say it's time to celebrate.

They will be gathering on the state house lawn Thursday evening starting at 5 p.m.