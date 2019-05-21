Activists urge no compromise on paid leave, minimum wage

Activists pushing for a higher minimum wage and paid family leave say lawmakers are abandoning their progressive promises.

Democratic leaders campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, and touted a robust paid family and medical leave program, but legislation to achieve both has been scaled back this session as leaders seek enough support to overcome potential vetoes by Gov. Phil Scott.

Several activists held a press conference Tuesday to urge lawmakers to stop compromising.

"We came together and we made phone calls, we knocked on doors and we donated money all because we were sold a vision of a veto-proof majority and that this veto-proof majority would allow us to finally get these and many other great bills passed. And I know many of these same people join me in feeling disillusioned at the end of this legislative session," said Jubilee McGill with the group Rights and Democracy.

House and Senate Leaders are still looking for ways to pass bills that can make it past the governor.