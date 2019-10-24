Actors attacked in Danville Haunted Rail Trail event

Organizers of a Haunted Rail Trail in a northern Vermont town say several volunteer actors were kicked, stepped on and punched by unknown attendees at the otherwise peaceful weekend event in Danville.

Chelsea Moore Hewitt, a member of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, wrote on the chamber's social media page that "98 percent of our attendees were so great, so this really broke our hearts."

She told the Caledonian Record that two people were hurt. She says they had bruises and were sore, but didn't need medical attention.

Hewitt says police weren't notified because the chamber learned about it the next day and doesn't have much to go on to find the perpetrators.

She says more than 75 people attended Friday night and as many as 300 on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)