Addiction services providers in NY get $5M in state funding

Dozens of hospitals and other providers of services for New Yorkers seeking help with alcohol and drug addictions are splitting millions in funding from a state agency.

The state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services says nearly $5 million in funding will assist the agency's certified providers in hiring nurse practitioners and certified recovery peer advocates.

Each provider has been awarded one-time funding of $40,000 per peer advocate position, and $25,000 per nurse practitioner position.

Entities receiving the funding include some of the state's largest hospitals and addiction counseling and recovery services providers.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)