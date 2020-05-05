Addison County Fair & Field Days cancels 2020 season

The Addison County Fair & Field Days will not take place this year, the second of Vermont's 14 county fairs and field days to bow out over COVID-19 concerns.

The fair was supposed to be held in August in New Haven and organizers last week said they were hoping to hold off making a final decision until the week before, but in a Facebook post, they said the board made the tough call.

"Field Days has long been an event where Addison County can showcase to all a family-friendly, safe, fun place to be," said the post. "There is a sadness in our hearts and a disbelief in our minds as we considered the responsibility we hold for the health of our loyal Field Days family and all the families that attend our event."

The Connecticut Valley Fair in Bradford announced last week it was canceling, too.

The Champlain Valley and Caledonia Fairs previously said they hope to have an answer by June 1.

Officials with the Vermont Fairs and Field Days Association have said a few cancellations could lead to vendors pulling out, causing a domino effect. The fairs contribute more than $100,000 into state coffers through sales tax and spur another $2 million in spending in their communities.