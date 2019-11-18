Addison County becomes Vermont's 'Capitol for a Day'

Once a month, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and his cabinet hit the road and spend an entire day in each of the state's 14 counties. Monday, they stopped in Addison County. Our Calvin Cutler tagged along.

The governor's initiative called "Capitol for a Day" brings his entire cabinet to counties across the state. The idea is to make government more effective, to meet people in their communities and to see the issues firsthand.

State officials are taking aim at streamlining Vermont's democracy. The Capitol for a Day initiative, now in its second year, brings state leadership to every one of Vermont's 14 counties. The aim is to connect business owners and community members to people in power, making their voices heard.

Governor Scott says it's a way to feel the pulse of Vermont and see firsthand the struggles and successes of rural communities.

"People don't have time to do that, take time out of their day, take time out of their lives to come to Montpelier," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The day included numerous tours and meetings, a small business discussion, tours of major construction in Middlebury and meeting with hunting industry leaders.

State leaders hope to bring their experience in Addison County to the decision table Montpelier.

"It's really essential that we have people doing those activities and like a lot of things, we're seeing the aging nature of the state impacting our ability to recruit hunters, to recruit birdwatchers and get people outside," said Louis Porter, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The day also lets regulators see their decisions firsthand, like the field of more than 16,000 solar panels in Ferrisburgh which collect and store energy. Green Mountain Power says it's important that state officials break out and see their decisions in real-time.

"Being able to walk in the field, see the storage, see the solar panels makes it come alive and makes it show that this is possible and that there could be more of this that's done," said Kristin Carlson of GMP.

But by touring the state, some could question the Scott administration's motive. Is this early re-election campaigning ahead of next year's elections?

"We get elected every two years, so that accusation could be at any point in time. We found it to be really beneficial and I would say for those who would counter that to go out and talk to people who we engage with and I think they'll tell you otherwise," the governor said.

Next month, Scott's administration will tour Chittenden County on Dec. 17.