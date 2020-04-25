Addison County business set to giveaway car

A family owned and operated auto service shop in New Haven is giving away a car.

Packard of Vermont has remained open throughout the pandemic to car repairs, but haven't been able to sell any vehicles.

The business announced a car giveaway a few weeks ago, and the contest has gained momentum on Facebook. It's also gotten the attention of other businesses in the area. Multiple donations have been made to add to the giveaway.

Packard of Vermont says you need to like and share their video on their Facebook page, announcing the giveaway to be entered.

"I have people online that're so excited to see who the winner is going to be, they don't even want to win they just want to see someone else receive something -- and I think right now in these times it's great to have something to look forward to," said Owner, John Roleau.

A winner will be picked sometime next month, the business is also planning to giveaway another vehicle too, also filled with multiple other donated items from area businesses.