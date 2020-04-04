Addison County restaurant giving back to truckers

Truck drivers are working overtime to fill store shelves, and get life saving medical equipment to hospitals. One Addison County business is doing their part to give back to drivers.

The owners of Porkey's Barbeque in New Haven, recognize truck drivers are also on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. With most rest areas, stores, and restaurants closed to the public, many truckers are going without places to sleep, and a halfway decent meal.

"You know they've been called into duty to haul all the goods that we need and their right on the front lines hauling out to all the big cities and you know they're putting their butts on the line and working a boat load of hours," said Lonie Parker, co-owner of Porky's, "They need to eat they need a safe place to park and sleep at night and, you know, I'm going to help them out."

Matt Cota, the Executive Director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association, says he is grateful to see local businesses helping out in this time, and that truckers provide a much needed service to every part of the U.S.

"Whether you're talking about fuel, or medical supplies, or cleaning supplies, it comes on a truck," he said, "and I'm overjoyed to hear that people are helping truckers during this difficult time."

On top of a place to park their rigs for the night, and free meals, Porky's has also started a donation service to help local and out-of-state truckers as well.

"We had one customer come in and they're like 'we'd like to buy a meal for a trucker," Parker said, "Like a light bulb went off, and once we posted that on Facebook, people just started pouring out of the woodwork."

Lonie's wife and co-owner of the restaurant, Chrystal Parker, also added that the local community has really been helping out with donations every day.

"People that're donating and people that get meals, they come in and they get a free meal and then they give a donation," she said, "so everybody has come together."

