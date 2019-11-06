Addison County voters reject school closures

Voters in Addison County Tuesday rejected efforts to close two schools in the area following an Act 46 merger.

More than 1,000 voters hit the polls Tuesday in Ferrisburgh, voting 884 to 160 against closing the Ferrisburgh Central School.

In Addison the vote was 373 to 123 against closing Addison Central School.

The Addison Northwest School District operates four town elementary schools and Vergennes Union High School. Just a few years ago, there were 1,400 students attending those schools. Now, it's down to about 800.

To help save money and increase educational opportunities, the school board wanted to shut down the two elementary schools and merge the students into the remaining schools.

Keeping the schools open likely means people will have to pay higher taxes to make up for falling enrollment.

The final say goes to the school board.