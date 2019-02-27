Addison home damaged by fire

Multiple crews battled a house fire early Wednesday afternoon in Addison County.

It happened on Town House Road in Addison. Two people who were at home at the time were able to make it out safely, along with a few cats, but the homeowners small dog did not.

Cold weather and icy conditions caused some issues for crews.

A fire investigator was on scene but the Addison Fire Department believes the fire was caused by the home owners trying to thaw their frozen pipes.

"When we first arrived there was fire blowing out of the north end of the building pretty strong. First units that were starting to go in said it was so hot they could feel the heat through their Nomex hoods so they backed out and attacked it from the external for a little while," said Addison Fire Chief Brad Clark.

Chief Clark says to always check smoke detectors this time of year and they urge caution when dealing with frozen pipes.