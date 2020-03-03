Additional time OK'd for shipment of Vermont Yankee waste

Federal regulators have approved a relaxed timetable for the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant to ship low-level radioactive waste.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported Monday that NorthStar Nuclear Decommissioning Co. requested an exemption from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's requirement that waste be shipped to a Texas disposal facility in 20 days. NorthStar has encountered weekslong delays shipping waste to the facility. NorthStar CEO Scott State wrote an email Monday asking that federal regulators understand that the "twenty-day notification standard" is not workable in every situation.

Neil Sheehan, a spokesman for the NRC, wrote an email that a 45-day window will be allowed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)