Addressing the need for affordable housing

“The housing rates are really outrageous here,” said Melissa Cain, who organized the Renter's Rights Forum in Burlington Saturday.

Her biggest concern: affordable housing in Chittenden County.

“When we are paying 900 dollars for not a great, small one bedroom apartment in Burlington. that's not fair and that's not right,” said Cain.

She's noticed a recent uptick in housing options in the area, but says they're too expensive for the average Vermonter.

“No matter how many houses are built, no matter how many condos are built, people who don't have means are not able to find adequate housing in Chittenden County and in Burlington,” said attorney Sandy Baird.

On Saturday Baird took question from renters, asking about their rights.

“If a landlord tells you to get out, you don't have to get out till you get an order from a court saying you have to get out,” said Baird.

But for Cain, having a place to call home is her biggest concern.

“Let's bring in actual livable housing - lets make landlords accountable,” said Cain who hopes to have more open discussion forums to help those who have questions about housing in the future.

