Adirondack mountain renamed for suffragist Inez Milholland

An Adirondack mountain has been renamed in honor of suffragist and human rights activist Inez Milholland.

She's known for leading a suffrage parade astride a white horse on the eve of President Woodrow Wilson's inauguration in 1913.

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Board on Geographic Names approved naming a peak in the town of Lewis Mount Inez on Thursday.

The old name was Mount Discovery. Milholland is buried near her family home not far from the mountain.

Nancy Duff Campbell of the National Women's Law Center led local efforts to make the new name official.

12/13/2019 5:00:25 AM (GMT -5:00)