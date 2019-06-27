Adirondack researcher raises the alarm on tick invasion

Ticks are gaining ground in the Adirondacks like never seen before and experts are trying to get the word out.

They want to make sure people living there including visitors and medical providers know how to spot and treat ticks.

Paul Smith's College tick researcher Lee Ann Sporn helped organize a panel this week -- "A Ticking Time Bomb: The Tick Crisis in the Adirondacks" -- and is traveling around different parts of the North Country presenting her latest research.

"The lore, the common lore is still that there isn't ticks and there are no risk of tick borne diseases here in the North Country. Physicians are still failing to treat people with tick bites because they say this is a no risk, or low risk tick borne disease area, which now is really untrue, so we're really trying to get that word out," Sporn said.

The best way to protect yourself from ticks includes covering your skin by wearing light and bright colors, use an insecticide like pyrethrin, and do a tick check from head-to-toe when you get home.

