Adirondack scout leader arrested for child sex abuse

A New York Boy Scout leader has been charged with sexual abuse of children at an Adirondack camp.

New York State Police arrested Ronald Rowcliffe, of Elba, New York, on Thursday. They say the 55-year-old had inappropriate sexual contact with several victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 years who were attending the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the town of Piercefield during the summers of 2017 to 2019.

Rowcliffe was charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse among other charges. He remains jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

Police say further charges are pending and are asking the public to come forward with information about additional victims.

The arrest comes at the same time as the Boy Scout organization in New York faces a number of lawsuits over child sexual abuse. Nine suits filed last month in New York City and on Long Island allege the Boy Scouts were negligent in failing to stop the abuse.

One suit also seeks the release of the organization's internal records on abuse.

Nearly 500 abuse lawsuits have been filed in New York since a one-year window opened in August for cases that had been barred under the state's old statute of limitations.