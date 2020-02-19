Adirondack town dreams of facelift from HGTV competition

Home design, decorating and remodeling channel HGTV put out a call to small towns nationwide who are looking for a makeover. Willsboro, New York, is hoping the cable channel will deliver.

Willsboro is one of 4,000 small towns from across the United States that applied for HGTV's "Home Town Takeover."

"Once you're in, you're part of the family," said Mark LaFountain with Willsboro Hardware.

The 73.4 square-mile mountainous town has a lot of history packed into it. Founded after the American Revolution, the former paper mill town is located in the Adirondack Park.

"This was the first town in Essex County," said Willsboro Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland.

That history is one of the many reasons they saw fit to submit their town to the HGTV competition.

"We have a lot to offer downtown but it's kind of phased out throughout the years," said Justin Drinkwine with Willsboro Community Resources.

The show is a first of it's kind for HGTV, where home town hosts will completely revitalize a small town anywhere in the country. There are a few requirements. The town must have a quaint Main Street or a piece of history with a story behind it. It also has to have fewer than 40,000 residents. That's no problem for Willsboro.

"Roughly about 2,000 full-time, and in the summer time we grow between five and six thousand," Gillilland said.

In their submission video, Willsboro officials picked some key places they saw could use a facelift, including their former grocery store. They also want to better capitalize on their natural recreation opportunities on Lake Champlain, or the Bouquet River that runs through downtown.

"My dream is to put in a rec center downtown," Drinkwine said.

Even businesses are thinking big. "I'd like to change the front of our building and add a little more space," LaFountain said.

Willsboro knows the struggle of building up the economy in a small, rural town. But residents think this could be just the thing they need to solve their problems. "I think if people come here and see it, they'll stay. They'll move here -- I really do. I truly believe that Willsboro is one of the best towns in Essex County," Drinkwine said.

HGTV says they are going to announce the winner once they finish going through those 4,000 applications. The show is set to air in 2021.

