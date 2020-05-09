Adjusting to late season snowfalls

It's the second week in May and Vermonters woke up to a sheet of snow on the ground. In Montpelier, locals say they have never seen this much snowfall in May.

"This is more than one inch," said Ashley Guest of East Montpelier, "which is what the weather said, and I was like 'really, May ninth and I got to clean my car off. I'm hoping it goes back into the sixties I really like it I know we have to wear a mask to walk around but I'd rather it be sixty then right now where I'm freezing in a winter coat in May."

"I think we have about two days of spring and it goes right into summer but, I kind of uh, I wish the ski areas were still open," said Bob Hildebrand of Montpelier, "We were thinking about it and it seems pretty late but the nice thing about snow this time of year it doesn't really mean, it doesn't stick around."

Everyone that we spoke to told us they were surprised to see this much snow on the ground, some were excited for the snow, while others were unhappy to see the ground covered this late in the year.

