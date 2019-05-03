Adults vaccinated in the 1960s may need measles booster

The current measles outbreak could be dangerous for some people who got the measles vaccine in the 1960's. They may have received only partial immunity from their shots.

Deb Ivanhoe recently received her first ever measles vaccine. The 60-year-old from New York couldn't remember if she had ever been vaccinated as a child so she had her blood tested and discovered she had no immunity against the measles. "I've been walking around at risk during this outbreak," Ivanhoe said

Most people born before 1957 have been exposed to measles and have immunity, but Ivanhoe was born a year later when there was no vaccine -- that came along in 1963.

But even those first vaccine recipients may not be in the clear according to CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. "The first five years of the vaccine, some batches of them were not very good. None of us know which batch we got," Agus said.

Health professionals say you can get your blood tested, like Ivanhoe, or just get the measles booster. That's the less expensive option.

And there's another age group that might want to consider a measles booster. "From 1968 to 1989, we only gave one shot. Then we started giving two shots so still immunity may be a little low," Agus said.

So far this year, the CDC has confirmed 704 cases. That's the largest number since measles was declared eradicated in the U.S. in 2000. Most cases have been in unvaccinated children. Kids under five and adults over 20 are more likely so suffer complications. "They can get the brain infection. It can actually lead to death, so it's something that we really need to pay attention to," Agus said.

In two weeks, Ivanhoe vaccine will be fully effective and she'll be protected from the measles.