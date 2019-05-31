Advocacy groups say prevention is key in fighting homelessness

Those sleeping on the streets aren't dealing with dangerously cold temperatures anymore but homeless advocates still have worries.

Officials say it's hard to get help for some of Vermont's most vulnerable homeless because the priority for services is often focused on people who are chronically homeless.

Tents and outside shelters, no running water or a mailbox is how some might define homelessness. But experts say it's how long you're left outside that defines how homeless you are.

"Chronic homelessness is defined as being homeless for 12 months with a disability," said Will Towne, the housing program manager at Spectrum Youth and Family Services.

Towne says more kids are ending up outside for longer because there aren't enough access to programs when they're younger and newly homeless.

"We are not able to house people quickly enough, so people who may not have met that 12 month requirement are now aging into that chronic homeless definition," said Towne.

Towne says the problem with that is kids have to be exposed to the trauma for 12 months before being prioritized for housing.

Once those kids become adults, they might end up at a place like COTS.

"They bounce around for a year, they miss school, there's all kinds of trauma. No surprise that three years later, four years later they may be the ones on the street," said Rita Markley, the executive director of COTS.

Markley says chronic homelessness only makes up 15 - 20 percent of the homeless population and not enough focus is on the other 80 percent.

"It's like there's this disproportionate attention on chronic homelessness and not sufficient attention on prevention and outreach and all the other demographics," said Markley.

She says if we want to end chronic homelessness, we shouldn't wait until people have been on the street for a year, rather the focus should be on prevention.

"We intercede early and change the trajectory so that we break the fall into homelessness in the first place," said Markley.

Markley says it's possible to end homelessness, but only if help is provided early.