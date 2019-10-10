Advocates across the state to gather at 3SquaresVT conference

3SquaresVT will be holding a conference Thursday to provide outreach across the state to help Vermonters access food benefits.

We've told you before that the Trump administration has proposed cuts to the state's food stamp program. And experts say it will affect the eligibility of kids to get free and reduced meals.

Organizers say over 100 community service providers and advocates from organizations across the Green Mountains will gather at the Vermont Law School starting at 9:30 a.m.