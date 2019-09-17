Advocates hope to breathe new life into Vermont pot sales

This past legislative session, Vermont lawmakers came close to legalizing the commercial sale of marijuana but ultimately ran out of time. Now, advocates are looking to give the bill another try. Our Calvin Cutler has details on a new initiative aimed at giving new life to S.54.

Despite a Democratic supermajority, the House and Senate weren't able to reach an agreement on a marijuana sales bill. Cannabis advocates are now launching a new political action committee to pick the bill up where it left off amid concerns from some state leaders.

It's round two for pot sales this coming session. Advocates hope to get the ball rolling by launching a new PAC. The Vermont Growers Association wants to put cannabis on the shelves of Vermont stores before Town Meeting Day. The PAC, which will serve as a trade association, aims to empower local growers and family-owned operations by making licenses available to everyone.

Eli Harrington is the founder.

"We need to make sure everyone's on the same page and we start with growers, small grows in particular. Then we set up our testing standards so they're clear and then we all appreciate the same quality and play by the same rules. And then we figure out how to distribute this whether it's retail or delivery licenses. Then we can start to start to collect some tax revenue for the general fund," Harrington said.

But Gov. Phil Scott, who ultimately has to give his seal of approval, is still leery about key issues surrounding the plant's sale.

Roadway safety is important to me, we need roadside testing of some sort. We need education and prevention. We also need to allow the community to decide to allow to sell on the retail market," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The clock is ticking for the PAC. They want to pass marijuana sales before Town Meeting Day in March so individual towns have the power to decide whether to sell pot or not.

Last session's cannabis sales bill also included a measure letting law enforcement take saliva samples from drivers they suspect are impaired.

But as Harrington and cannabis advocates work to spread the word about the Growers Association, he says the PAC serves to create an open discussion for communities to hammer out pot policy.

"There are a lot of people who want to participate in an open THC economy, so we really want to help facilitate that, be a voice for the community and be a resource for reps," Harrington said. "There's a lot people don't know, they haven't been exposed to it, so ask us."

The Vermont Growers Association is also conducting a policy platform survey for interested community members and policymakers to collect feedback and come up with a policy agenda. Click here for that survey.