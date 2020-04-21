Advocates say domestic violence calls up in Northern New York

Domestic violence advocates are concerned about what stay-at-home orders could mean for victims locked indoors with their abusers.

While Vermont announced on Monday it's not seeing an increase in domestic violence calls, the story is not the same in the city of Plattsburgh.

Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter says the stats compared to last year are up. From March 17 to April 17, city police received 39 domestic violence calls-- higher than last year's 26 calls during that time frame.

STOP Domestic Violence, the advocacy group for Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties in Northern New York, says it's seeing a spike in calls or emails, as well, specifically 100 more calls in April than in March.

"This is leaving victims in some pretty dangerous situations. Potentially because the places that they used to go to or potentially tell their abuser they were going to so they could come and meet with us in our office spaces or a safe location in the public, all of those places are now closed," said Amber Brown-Rose of STOP Domestic Violence.

Brown-Rose says STOP Domestic Violence's services are still available even though some team members are working remotely.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact STOP Domestic Violence on their 24/7 hotline at 1-888-563-6904 or email them at stopdv@bhsn.org.