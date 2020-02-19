Advocates warn new rule puts endangered species at risk

Environmental groups say a change in construction development rules in New Hampshire puts endangered species at a greater risk of facing harm.

The state's Department of Environmental Services changed its construction permit rule in December after it deemed a state Supreme Court interpretation of the previous rule to be unrealistic.

Advocates say the change, which the agency wants to make permanent, softens protections for the New England cottontail, golden eagle, frosted elfin butterfly and other animals along with some that are subject to separate federal protections.

Nonprofits have asked the agency to take more public input from stakeholders outside of the construction agency before they finalize any new rules.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEVO-FM.)

2/18/2020 9:06:56 PM (GMT -5:00)