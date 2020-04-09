After additional testing at Birchwood Terrace, more cases reported

Following additional testing at Birchwood Terrace, we are now learning eight more residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All residents are being tested following an outbreak there, even those who haven't shown any symptoms.

We're told all residents have now been tested and that testing will continue even for those who previously came up negative.

Heads of Birchwood say all residents are still being closely monitored and screened, no visitors are allowed except at end of life and staff are being screened and receiving temperature checks twice per day.

All staff members are also being tested for the virus.