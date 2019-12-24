After cancer-prevention surgeries, women learn gene test may have been wrong

Seven women in one family had major surgery after a genetic test showed they had a high risk for cancer. One of the women says she was left debilitated and unable to have more children. Now, years later, the family has learned that the results of that BRCA test might have been wrong.

"The results said I was positive... It was very alarming," recalled Katy Mathes. She was in her early 30's, married with a young son when she decided to take a genetic test to check her risk for cancer.

Shortly after, she learned she had a mutation on a BRCA gene, which significantly raises a person's risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer. After struggling over what to do, she underwent surgery to remove her ovaries, fallopian tubes and had a double mastectomy.

Reporter Jaime Yuccas: Did this end up changing your life?

Katy Mathes: Absolutely. During the entire recovery process... it was nine months before I was cleared to pick up my child. I wasn't able to, you know, do bath time with him. I wasn't able to make dinner for him. I wasn't able to pick him up or hug him for a very long time.

Her mother, sister, cousins, and aunts all got tested, too. Eleven had the mutation. Seven had surgery.

But four years later, Myriad Genetics, which did the test, told her and her family their risk assessment had changed.

"I went from "very high risk" -- 84 percent -- to nothing," Mathes said. "I felt like I was doing something for my family. I needed to do these surgeries to save them. And then, just the reality that I didn't need to do any of that was really heavy."

Myriad says such reclassifications are "extremely rare" and "as the science evolves, we scrutinize any new information and reclassifications are made only after very careful consideration."

"This is a changing, dynamic field where we're learning something every day," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical consultant. He says as more people take genetic tests the results are improving. "Right now we've tested hundreds of thousands of people, with this BRCA test. Every person that's tested, and we follow the outcome, the database gets stronger and we have more information.

Though reclassifications are uncommon, Mathes says for her the impact is ever-lasting. "I removed body parts and I can't have children anymore because of this. I just don't feel like myself. And the weight of that is a really big burden, and what do I do each day? I have to get up and keep going. I'm a mom and a wife and a teacher, so you just keep going," she said.

Doctor Agus says "at risk" patients should get this genetic test. He recommends going to a National Cancer Institute designated center where counselors can answer your questions. Mathes said she no longer has the cancer classification, she's now worried insurance won't cover her required follow-up surgeries.

