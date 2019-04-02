After false starts convicted sex offender to settle in Essex

After two false starts police say a convicted sex offender now plans to live in Essex.

Essex Police say they were notified Tuesday that Gregory Gabert is now living in their community.

Gabert was released from prison last week after 30 years behind bars for rape and kidnapping charges. Initially, police said he would be moving to South Burlington. Instead, he checked into the Motel 6 in Colchester. But the hotel is near the Winooski schools and he was asked to leave.

Gabert is listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry and Essex Police say they are notifying the community due to his status as a high risk offender and his history of committing violent crimes.